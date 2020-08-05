Customs restructures public relations unit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

MANAGEMENT of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has carried out a major reorganisation in its public relations department, to strengthen the steady progress that has been recorded in the past four years.

Some of those affected includes Haruna Ephraim who was moved to headquarters from Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Nkiru Nwala, from Apapa Command to Zonal Headquarters Lagos, Wey Kayode, from Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command to Oyo/Osun Command, N. Eunice from Edo/Delta to Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, Peter Duniya from Katsina Command to Federal Operations Unit Zone A, and Abubakar Usman from Federal Operations Zone B to Apapa Area Command.

Others are Lagos Abdullahi posted to Kano/Jigawa Command, A.A Ajao to Oil $ Gas Command Onne; Chioma Onuoha to headquarters, M. A Magaji to FOU Zone B, H. B Oloyede to Ogun 1 Command, Jerry Attah to FOU Zone C, Ngozi Okwara to Tin Can Island Command as 2IC, R. Nche to Edo/Delta Command and I. Sulaiman to Western Marine Command.

While Uche Ejesieme, the PRO for Tin Can Island Command retained his seat, Yakubu Mohammed, Nurudeen Saidu, O. Ivara and Ify Onuigbo also retained their seats at PTML, NWMC, Port Harcourt Area 1 and Port Harcourt Area 11 Onne Command, respectively.

Earlier, Aliyu Maiwada, previously in Ogun Command, was redeployed to the headquarters public relations department to support with management duty.

Most of the PROs were recently promoted to the next rank. Those promoted include Haruna Ephraim, Nkiru Nwala, Aliyu Maiwada, Yakubu Mohammed, Jerry Attah, Chioma Onuoha, Wey Kayode, Abubakar Usman, Emmanuel Tangwa, A.A. Ajao and N. A Saidu.

