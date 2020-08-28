Customs rakes in N151m from e-auction exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Friday, disclosed that despite complaints by some individuals, it received a total of N151.02 million from its latest electronic auction, as at August 25, 2020.

In a statement in Abuja, Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, stated that a total of 314 items were auctioned on three windows, while 187 items were paid for as August 25.

According to him, the total bid amount paid was N151.02 million, while the total reserved bid amount was N87.9 million.

Attah explained that the difficulties experienced by some individuals in the bid process was mainly as a result of invalid Taxpayers Identification Numbers (TIN), poor network at their various locations, among others.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Since the reopening of the Nigeria Customs Service e-auction platform, app.trade.gov.ng/eauction, some complaints and inquiries have been pouring in, especially from those who tried unsuccessfully due to either invalid Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), inability to service e-wallet, poor network at their locations or any other reason which are all outside the jurisdiction of the Service.

Some of these complainants appeared to have questioned the integrity of the e-auction process.”

He, however, noted that despite the complaints by a few individuals, the e-auction was largely successful, as a lot of persons still participated and were successful.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: