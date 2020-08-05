CUPP condemns attacks on RevolutionNOW protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi,

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has condemned the attacks launched on peaceful RevolutionNOW protesters by the security agencies in parts of the country.

National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh, while expressing disapproval of the assaults, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, however, challenged to state’s agencies to transfer their actions to Southern Kaduna and North East currently under the reign of the bandit and Boko Haram terrorists.

High Chief Ameh pointed out that Nigeria is a democratic country must ensure citizens are afforded the constitutional right to engage in peaceful protest.

According to him, “The recent attack against peaceful revolution is highly condemned by the CUPP. Nigeria is a democratic state, and as such, citizens are afforded the constitutional right to engage in peaceful protest.

“The presidency is therefore called to immediately hold the police and other security outfits accountable for the incessant violence and infringement of the rights of the masses. Nigeria has been liberated from the deadly claws of the military regime and extrajudicial killings.

“We strongly call on Mr. President to ensure that the blazing light of democracy handed over to him by the same electorates is not used as a furnace in roasting their lives.

“If only these actions can be transferred to Southern Kaduna and the North East that’s under bandits and terrorist attacks where their attention is desperately needed then better result could have been archived.”

