By Esther Onyegbula

Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of Oteni Dodo ruling house in Ipokia Kingdom, Ogun State, has warned of the looming crisis in the town over the installation of a monarch.

Chief Oteni made the disclosure on Monday, adding that when politics is brought into the custom and traditions of a people, there will definitely be resistance.

Oteni averred that crisis was looming as the state government had installed someone as Oba of Ipokia Kingdom, in total disregard to the customs and traditions of the Ipokia Kingdom.

Oteni said: “On August 12, Governor Dapo Abiodun, presented the Staff of Office to the Oba of Ipokia Kingdom, Oba Yisa Olaniyan Adeniyi, who is not a member of the Iwaye Dodo Ruling House, the ruling house entitled to produce the next Oba by virtue of the Oba Ipokia Chieftaincy Declaration.

“According to the Declaration, 16 kingmakers together with the Aro and Ogboni Olisa are required to participate in the selection and appointment of an Oba of Ipokia Kingdom.

“The functions Aro and Ogboni are to play cannot be dispensed with, such that no valid selection and appointment can be made in the absence of the two positions.

“However, in the instant case, only five chiefs constituted themselves as kingmakers and purportedly appointed the said Yisa Olaniyan Adeniyi as the Oba of Ipokia Kingdom, in flagrant disregard to the customs and traditions of the people, as enshrined in the Oba Ipokia Chieftaincy Declaration

“Expectedly, there are several actions in court challenging the selection and appointment process of Yisa Olaniyan as the Oba of Ipokia Kingdom, with Ogun State government as one of the parties.”

