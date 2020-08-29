Breaking News
Crashed Quorum Aviation helicopter not fitted with Black Box

On 11:14 amIn Aviationby
….CVR could be used to analyse accident
…. crash victims identified

Quorum Aviation

By Lawani Mikairu

The Bell 206 Helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation limited that crashed on Friday in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State was not fitted with Black Box or Flight Data Recorder, FDR. It is rated for one pilot.

This is just as the three souls aboard the helicopter have been identified to be the crew members. The pilots and engineers. They are Captain Chika Prudence Ernest and Engineer onboard, Clement Ndiok and ” a fitter whose name is yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Spokesman, Mr Tunji Oketunbi yesterday said the crashed Bell helicopter was “not fitted with Black Box”.

However, experts have said not all aircraft are fitted with Black Box.

This is a developing story…

VANGUARD

