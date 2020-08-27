COVID-19 : YSFON disagrees with NFF on palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s Foremost Youth Sports Development body, the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, YSFON says it disagreed with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF over the handling of the recently received COVID-19 palliatives from FIFA

At a virtual meeting held recently by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of YSFON led by the Deputy Governor of Kano State and President of the body, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, YSFON was deeply disturbed and felt marginalised that despite the cordial relationship that exists between the two national bodies, and the pivotal role being played by YSFON in Youth football development in Nigeria, the NFF did not consider it relevant in the sharing of the Palliatives.

Dr. Gawuna, consequently sought audience with the NFF Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi to present his organization’s position and feeling on the issue, but unfortunately, Sanusi explained that the distribution approach was in accordance with FIFA’s directives.

YSFON finds it hard to understand that the World Football Governing body that encourages grassroots development and organises Youth World Cups for boys and girls, who are the custodians of the future of the game, will turn around to ignore and downplay the importance of Youth Football Organisations in the distribution of COVID -19 Palliatives.

ALSO READ: INEC fully prepared for Edo 2020 gubernatorial election

YSFON wants to place on record that the 1985 FIFA U-16 Championship held in China was predominantly attended by the YSFON Starlets that won the maiden edition of the event for Nigeria.

Needless to mention many other international successes both at U-17 and U-20 cadres Nigeria achieved with the efforts and contributions of the renowned Youth Sports organization. These exploits contributed immensely to the title Nigeria has today as a great footballing nation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: