COVID-19 Recovery:  I have forgiven those who wished me dead – Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor – Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, says he has forgiven those who wished him dead while he was receiving medical attention for COVID-19 disease.

Ikpeazu who stated this at a thanksgiving service at the Eastern Nigeria Union Conference, ENUC, Headquarters of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aba, explained that the ugly development has strengthened his faith in God. He added that if not for God’s faithfulness, he would have been a dead man.

In his words; “I have forgiven those who wished and prayed for my death while I (Ikpeazu) was down with COVID-19. The ugly experience has further strengthened my faith in God.

”If not for the faithfulness of God ,I would have been a dead man. I thank the team of doctors whom God used to restore my health, the clergy and the people of Abia State who supported me in prayer.”

He pledged to join hands with his Governor- colleagues from other states in completing the ongoing building of the 3,000 capacity auditorium of the Seventh Day Adventist, Hill Top, Aba, before the end of the year.

Ikpeazu thanked the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; the Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji; the State Chief Judge and members of the State Executive Council who piloted the affairs of the State while he was away, insisting that Abia is the most politically stable State in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Deacon Emmanuel Udom, who described trial as the true test of faith, thanked God for using Ikpeaziu’s health in proving himself the only true living God.

In his remarks, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji, thanked God for restoring the health of the Governor and urged him to concentrate on delivering democracy dividends to the people of the state, assuring of the support of the legislature.

In his sermon titled “O, Taste and See that the Lord is Good”, Dr Bassey Udoh, the President of Eastern Nigeria Union Conference, ENUC, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, described the event as an opportunity to thank God for His healing mercies upon Gov. Ikpeazu, adding that the word of God clearly states that the Lord’s faithfulness remains everlasting.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

