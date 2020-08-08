COVID-19: FG commends wapTV for enlightenment campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

WAPTV has received a letter of commendation from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture for its social responsibility response, and contribution to the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter to the station, dated June 11, 2020, and signed by Deaconess Grace IsuGekpefta, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, wapTV was praised for its role in saving lives by effectively raising public awareness about coronavirus across the country; specifically, how to prevent, detect, and manage symptoms.

According to Wole Adenuga, Managing Director of wapTV, “We appreciate the vote of confidence from the Federal Government of Nigeria. Since wapTV was established in 2012, we have always taken it as our duty to our viewers to not only give them the best entertainment, but also strategically enlighten them and foster positive behavioural change.”

“Specifically for the COVID-19 Enlightenment Campaign, along with airing TV promos created by Nigerian Film Corporation,NFC, Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria,EMCOAN, among others, we have also aired several informative comedy skits starring our Papa Ajasco Reloaded, Akpan &Oduma brands as well as our TV presenters, Chief Olododo and SlimmyTee.”

