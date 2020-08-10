Congress: PDP elects 39 party executives in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi chapter, has re-elected its former state chairman, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, during the party’s state congress held on Saturday.

Amb. Umaru Damagun, the Returning Officer for the congress, announced the results in the wee hours of Sunday in Bauchi.

Damagun said Akuyam recorded 2,000 votes to emerge as chairman while Garba Chinade won as Secretary of the party.

He said each of the two principal party officials, recorded over 2,000 votes in the election.

Although all the 39 positions were contested unopposed, the returning officer commended the “peaceful conduct of our delegates’’.

In his address the party chairman, Chinade pledged to continue to instill democratic tenets in party affairs.

He also promised to ensure equity, justice, and fairness to all, stressing that the executive would ensure an open door policy in running the affairs of the party.

He said that his administration would strive to consolidate on the earlier gains recorded in the party.

“We will ensure transparent and just leadership as justice is the bedrock for peace and solidarity.

Gov. Bala Mohammed, who was represented by his Deputy, Sen. Baba Tela, also commended the peaceful nature in which the elections were conducted.

Mohammed called for continued loyalty to the party.

He said their administration would continue to respect and uphold party rules and regulations for inclusive governance.

The governor added that “we will redouble our efforts in turning around our state for the better’’.

He said the present administration had executed numerous projects in education, health, empowerment, and general infrastructure across 20 local government areas of the state.

According to him, this is in his administration’s efforts to transformed and turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the state.

No fewer than 2,153 party delegates participated in the congress.

