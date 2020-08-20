Confusion as woman found slaughtered in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A 55-year-old woman Identified as Oluwatoyin Afolabi was on Wednesday found slaughtered in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the woman’s neighbours in the house found her very early in the morning slaughtered.

However, residents of the Oba Oyebode street, where the house was located fled their abode to avoid being arrested by police over the incident.

Confirming the incident, Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the slaughtered body was found around 6 am after a tip-off by a resident in the town.

She added that the body has been deposited at the morgue of a private hospital in the town while a special investigating team has visited the scene.

“The State’s Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the woman’s death.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a thorough investigation as well as bring the perpetrators to justice,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: