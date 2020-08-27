Community Policing: Bayelsa Command inaugurates advisory committees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has inaugurated the Community Policing Advisory Committee in various police divisions in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The Advisory Committees were inaugurated for Ekeki, Azikoro, Yenagoa, Akenfa, Igbogene, Agudama/Ekpetiama, and Biseni Divisions.

At the event held at the Council Secretariat in Yenagoa, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Mike Okoli charged members of the Committee to discharge their duties diligently by choosing persons with character in the forthcoming recruitment of Special Constables.

He said the essence of the inauguration was to enable members of the Committee to “screen special constables to be recruited for community policing,” and charge members of the committees at the divisional levels to ensure that those nominated are people with exemplary character and integrity.

CP Okoli said, “The whole essence, community policing is taking policing to the doorsteps of the people. The people themselves will participate in securing their environment. They will now know those policing them because those you have screened and nominated, you know them. You can attest to their integrity and character. So the importance is the people will now be very very free with the people they have nominated to participate in community policing.

“People who can ensure that they participate with the regular police in rooting out crime and criminality in their communities, the constables who will be recruited would not be armed but give information to the regular police with powers to arrest suspected criminals whom they should hand over to the police stations in their various localities.”

The Commissioner of Police pointed out that the objective of setting up the Advisory Committees is to enhance effective and efficient policing at the community level.

In a remark, the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, Mr. Uropaye Nimizoua pledged to support all efforts to maintain peace in the area by constantly consulting and engaging critical stakeholders in the communities.

The council boss promise not to play politics with the security and lives of the people of the area noting that security was important in every community.

In separate goodwill messages, traditional rulers as well as community, women, and youth leaders commended the police for setting up the Advisory Committees, stating that it would help reduce crime in the communities.

