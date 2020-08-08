Kindly Share This Story:

…Commissioner describes allegation as untrue, baseless

The Enugu State Commissioner of Lands and Urban Development, Surv. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam has come under fire for allegedly using illegal means to forcefully acquire and sell large expanse of land and for breach of trust concerning land belonging to Private Estate International West Africa Limited meant for the development of Enugu Lifestyle and Golf Resort.

The allegation is contained in a Criminal Summons filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Division by the Attorney General of the Federation pursuant to a petition forwarded to the Inspector General, IGP Adamu, to investigate a criminal breach of trust and impersonation against Mr. Nnam and two other persons allegedly connected to the unlawful act.

In a statement released to the press, Private Estate International Limited chronicled events leading to the charge against the Commissioner. It noted that prior to his appointment as the Commissioner for Lands; he was consultant to Private Estate International West Africa Ltd.

“ The Commissioner, Victor Nnam used Confidential information from his client to begin scheming for land out of the landholding of his client granted and covered by Building Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Enugu State Government. Clearly in breach of the ethic of his profession.

“Against an obvious conflict of interest and in breach of his fiduciary duty to his client, he caused the application for layouts out of his said holding and in one instance he approached the principal members of the Obeagu Development Union to consent to his scheming but they turned him down.

“Upon being turned down, he forged their signatures and prepared and presented a fake Affidavit to the Lands authorities upon which a layout was approved for him from the landholding of his former client.

“Commenced selling the land to the public by himself and through company Geosquaremeter Innovative Ltd and other cronies.

“Private Estate upon this discovery instructed their lawyer BROCKWELL PRACTICE to petition the Nigerian Police who investigated the matter thoroughly before handing the matter to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for review.

“Upon their review, the office of the Attorney General established a prima facie criminal case of multiple forgery against him.

“An eight count charge of forgery has since been filed against Mr. Nnam by the Attorney General of the Federation at the Federal High Court Enugu Court 2 with a possible jail term of 160 years.

“Private Estate had also instituted a civil action against him alongside Mr Paul Ogbe and Geo-squaremeter Innovative Ltd, claiming damages in excess of N1.8Billion in the High Court of Enugu State (SUIT NO. E/413/19). A case which also showed evidence of yet another forgery of signature of staff of Private Estates and falsification of dates.”

In reaction, the commissioner described the allegation as untrue, baseless, a mere rumour and denied knowledge of any case of forgery he allegedly perpetuated when he consulted for a certain private estate company.

He has also described the allegations as the handiwork of some desperate mischief-makers, who are bent on using blackmail and legal threats to rob people of their ancestral lands.

Reacting to claims that a case of forgery had been filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Nnam, said the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is a core professional, may have been misled by the desperate land grabbers.

He urged the general public to disregard the claims, as there were no iota of truth. He insisted that he acted professionally and as Commissioner, he will always work on the side of the good people of Enugu State.

He said: “A case of forgery reportedly filed against me by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, is a step taken in error.

“I strongly believe that the AGF, if he’s aware of this matter, must have been misled by some misguided elements, who are bent on falsely taking over what doesn’t belong to them through the back door.

“For the records, the eight-count charges rumored against me, Dr. Surv. Victor Chukwuemeka Nnam, are incompetent and lacking in basic facts.

“They’re frivolous, vexatious and malicious and should be treated as such. As a public servant and in my private practice, I have demonstrated utmost professionalism and the hatchet job of some misguided miscreants should not be taken seriously.”

“I am not a lawyer, but am educated enough to know that the Federal Government can’t take up a land case that is not within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Doing that without the consent of the learned Attorney general of the state will be an abuse of the Land Use Act.

“Also it is illegitimate for a police unit in Lagos to invite a Commissioner in a state without the consent of the secretary of the state Government. I also believe that the commissioner for police in Enugu has the full capacity to investigate cases under his jurisdiction, so anyone acting outside the state is acting in error.

“Also relying on one narrative to falsely conclude that I was involved in a case of forgery is most unfortunate.

“ I want to state categorically that as a public officer, my allegiance is to the State and not to my past clients or land grabbers. I will continue to discharge my duties and work in bringing sanity to land administration in Enugu State.”

VANGUARD

