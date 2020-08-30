CNAS-CIN to hold three-week web summit

Kindly Share This Story:

The Compliance Institute Nigeria (CIN) in partnership with the Centre for National American (CNAS), a coalition of global Compliance Professionals and business leaders, will hold a three-week web workshop series on Fridays, 11th, 18th and 25th September, 2020 respectively, 9-10:30am US eastern time and 2-3:30 pm Nigeria time.

The 2020 CIN-CNAS Virtual Workshop series slated for three weeks in September, will address the need for policymakers in the continent to look inward into Sanctions implementation update, cryptocurrency, challenges in sanctions compliance, and most crucially adopt measures to create enabling environment for the compliance industry to thrive post-COVID-19.

The 2020 CIN-CNAS webinar series slated for 11th September, 2020 with the theme’ Sanctions implementation update’, will provide an overview of significant developments on sanctions since August 2019, including new sanctions developments; new trends in sanctions evasion , trends drawn from United Nations Panel of Experts Reports; and compliance “best practices.”

This first session would consist of webinar presentations to be delivered by key resource persons, whilst question and answer sessions would address key germaine contemporary issues and relevant case studies. The panelists include Peter Harrell, Adjunct Senior Fellow in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS); Pattison Boleigha, President, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN); John Hughes, Adjunct Senior Fellow in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS), and Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group; and Ashley Feng, Senior Fellow and Director of the Energy, Economics, and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS).

The second week webinar series which would hold on Friday, September 18, 2020, seeks to focus on companies and financial institutions involved in cryptocurrency. Seasoned international cryptocurrency experts would in a robust panel discussion, dissect issues on trends in the use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions and compliance best practices.

The discussants for the second week are Elizabeth Rosenberg- Senior Fellow and Director of the Energy, Economics, and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS); Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, Chairman, Committee Programmes, Education and Examination; Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN); Yaya Fanusie-Adjunct Senior Fellow in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), and the founder of Cryptocurrency AML Strategies; Dorshimer- Research Assistant in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS) and Jesse Spiro-Jesse Spiro -Global Head, Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Chainalysis Inc.

Key Experts expected to set a tone for the conversation on challenges in sanctions compliance at the final lap of the CIN-CNAS webinar series slated to hold on September 25, 2020, are John Hughes-Adjunct Senior Fellow in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS); Abimbola Adeseyoju- Founder and Managing Director of DataPro Limited, Nigeria’s first indigenous AML/CFT Compliance and Training Firm, and Chairman, Partnership and Communications Committee, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN); Neil Bhatiya – Adjunct Fellow in the Energy, Economics, and Security program at the Center for a New American Security(CNAS); and Eric Lorber- Vice President ,K2 Intelligence/Financial Integrity Network; Senior Director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Washington.

