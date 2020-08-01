Children killed as floods ravage Afghan village

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 15 children and a woman were killed and dozens of houses destroyed as flash floods lashed a village in eastern Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

Flooding caused by torrential rains struck an Afghan village in Nangarhar province late on Friday, district governor Naimatullah Noorzai told AFP.

He said 16 people, including 15 children aged between one and five years, and a woman were killed in the Afghan village.

Four children were also injured and dozens of houses were destroyed, Noorzai said.

A relief operation was underway to help affected families, with the disaster striking as the country celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

A spokesman to the governor of Nangarhar province confirmed the death toll.

Torrential downpours, flash floods and harsh winter weather kill scores of people annually in Afghanistan.

Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

