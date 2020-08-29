Century Group, partners to share benefits of recycling waste, climate change

Kindly Share This Story:

Century Group, the headliners of the Health, Safety & Environment Summit in collaboration with Global Performance Index (GPI) partners The Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Combined Training Solutions (CTS) is poised to host the second edition virtually on Friday, September 4, 2020.

In line with the United Nations SDG 13 goal on climate change and ending plastic and other forms of waste, the organiser aims to enlighten people on revenue generating and employment opportunities in HSE practice.

The Health, Safety & Environment Summit will bring together professionals in various fields across the continent and beyond to explore innovative ways to combat climate change and highlight the benefits that can accrue from recycling waste in Africa.

This year’s summit will have panelists and delegates from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Federal Ministry of Health, Recyclers Association of Nigeria to emphasise the need to curb harmful disposal of waste as well as create wealth through recycling.

The summit will equally sponsor selected entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in waste management, recycling, basic HSE training and discounted IOSH membership.

Notable Speakers like Richard Orton, Director of Strategy and Business Development (IOSH), Ejiro Daisy Ufondu Assistant Director (Environment) DPR, Tosin Faniro Dada Head of Strategy & Partnerships (LSETF) , Essein Nsuabia (LAWMA), Jackie Lwanga, Vice President East African Region (SOWSHE A) and several others will lead the discussion and give insights on the wealth opportunities in standard HSE practice.

Century Group is one of the largest indigenous operators of FPSO in Sub-Saharan African. Through her subsidiaries, they are uniquely positioned to deliver optimal E&P services. The company leverages on her highly skilled local staff and intricate understanding of the African Oil & Gas market.

CG currently owns and operate two FPSOs. They undertake the operations and maintenance (O&M) of three FPSOs, four flow stations, one MOPU and one FSO on behalf of various operators in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: