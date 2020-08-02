CAN stages indoor protest against killings in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Accuses Govt officials of reckless utterances

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has staged an indoor protest and prayers against continued killings in Southern Kaduna.

The aggrieved Christians on Sunday, displayed banners with messages such as “stop the killings in Southern Kaduna, CAN say no to continued killings, speak for the citizens not the bandits, enough of the bloodshed, widows and organs are increasing, declare bandits as terrorist, government must rise to their responsibility” among others.

They asked God to intervene and restore peace in all the troubled areas.

It was at the Evangelical Winning All Church (ECWA) Narayi high cost had Christians in their hundreds all wearing black attires engaged in fierce prayers for peace in Nigeria, Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna.

They called the event , ‘Black Sunday’,and various Pastors prayed against the killings.

The President of the Kaduna Baptist Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, Revered Ishaya Adamu Jangado urged the congregation not to be silent in the face of injustice but to always seek the face of God in prayers.

The CAN Chairman Kaduna State chapter, Reverend John Joseph Hayab said that the prayers will hold all through the Sundays in the month of August.

“it is sad that elected government officials has now become spokesperson for bandits. It is a confirmation that they know them, the government must come out clean and put the bandits who are enemies of the nation on the run”.

The man of God wondered why killings will continue unabated amidst imposition of curfew. The law must be for everybody regardless of his or her religion.

He told to avoid reckless utterances and “diarrhoea of the mouth which is killing Kaduna State and Nigeria.”

“I wish to say that Kaduna State is governed with propaganda, I want peace but peace built on the foundation of falsehood must not be tolerated”.

Also,Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyet called on government at all levels to give priority to the protection of lives and property of her citizens.

