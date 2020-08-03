CAN protests killings in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…Accuses govt officials of reckless utterances

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has staged an indoor protest and prayers against continued killings in Southern Kaduna.

The aggrieved Christians, yesterday, displayed banners with messages such as ‘Stop the Killings in Southern Kaduna’, ‘CAN says no to continued killings’, ‘Speak for the citizens, not bandits’, ‘Enough of the bloodshed, widows and orphans are increasing’, ‘Declare bandits as terrorists’, ‘Government must rise to their responsibility’, among others.

The protesters asked God to intervene and restore peace in all the troubled areas.

It was at the Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA, that Christians in their hundreds, all wearing black attires, engaged in fierce prayers for peace in Nigeria, Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna.

They called the event , ‘Black Sunday’, where various pastors prayed against the killings.

President of Kaduna Baptist Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention, Revered Ishaya Adamu Jangado, urged the congregation not to be silent in the face of injustice but to always seek the face of God in prayers.

The CAN Chairman Kaduna State chapter, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, said the prayers would also hold all through the Sundays in the month of August.

“It is sad that elected government officials have now become spokespersons for bandits. It is a confirmation that they know them, the government must come out clean and put the bandits who are enemies of the nation on the run,’’ he said.

Rev. Hayab wondered why killings would continue unabated amid imposition of curfew, stressing that the law must be for everybody, regardless of his or her religion.

He said: “I wish to say that Kaduna State is governed with propaganda, I want peace but peace built on the foundation of falsehood must not be tolerated.”

Also,Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman, Felix Hassan Hyat, called on government at all levels to give priority to the protection of lives and property of citizens.

