Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i, and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Some of the ministers at the meeting are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Some security experts are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

It was reliably gathered that representatives of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, will be meeting with the President and Service Chiefs later today.

