BREAKING: Buhari, Oshiomhole meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Comrade Oshiomhole was taken to the President’s office by the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The former APC Chairman’s mission at the Presidential Villa was not made public, but it may not be unconnected to the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo State.

