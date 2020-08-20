Breaking: SDP withdraws from Ondo LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The only member of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the National Assembly and member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has announced the withdrawal of his participation from the local government election that is scheduled for Saturday in Ondo State.

Adefisoye hinged the withdrawal of his participation in the election on the need to put an end to the ongoing violence in Idanre. He stated in a statement released on Thursday that the lives and properties of the good people of Idanre were far more important to him than for his party to win the local government election.

Also read:

The statement which was titled ‘Withdrawal of Participation From Local Government Election’ reads, “In spite of the ongoing violence in Idanre ahead of the Local Government election that is scheduled for Saturday, the imminent overwhelming victory of SDP in the election is still not in doubt. But I found it very disturbing how the people behind the ongoing violence in Idanre would ever allow us to achieve victory without resorting to further killings and destruction of properties.

“However, after weighing all the available options, I found the lives and properties of my constituents far more important to me than any electoral victory. Also, my style of politics is strictly devoid of doing or die and the need to put an immediate stop to the ongoing violence in Idanre has continued to be of serious concern to me. I am therefore truly determined to put a stop to the recurring massacre and bloodshed in idanre and no sacrifice can ever be too much on my part to make for this to be achieved.

“The game plan of these opposition leaders is to provoke us to a point of retaliation so as to reenact 1983 violence in Idanre. We will rather sue for peace than allow burning of houses and people in Idanre. We have however taken solace in the fact that posterity and the good people of Idanre shall appropriately judge all the opposition leaders that have brought needless violence to our town.

“In view of the above, I have decided to completely withdraw my participation from the entire process of the local government election in Idanre and Ondo State at large. All candidates of SDP in the election are also enjoined to withdraw from the process in the interest of peace”.

Adefisoye, however, emphasized that his withdrawal from the local government election was basically to avoid further bloodshed and the decision is irreversible in a bid to ensure that peace is restored to Idanre.

“We must all realize that no sacrifice should ever be too much for us to make to achieve peace in our state. Although any candidate of SDP that may still wish to continue with the election is free to do so. But, it should be noted that my withdrawal from the entire process is to restore peace to Idanre and the decision is irreversibly final”, Adefisoye added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: