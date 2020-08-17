Mikel joins Championship side Stoke City

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel has joined Championship side Stoke City on a one-year deal promising to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Mikel, who won a host of domestic and European honours during a glittering 11-year stay at Chelsea, returns to English football after a spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.

Speaking on the acquisition, Manager Michael O’Neill said: “”We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.”

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

Mikel made more than 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

After a spell in China, he played for Middlesbrough after joining them on a short-term deal in January 2019, making 19 appearances. He won 91 caps before retiring from international football following last year’s African Cup of Nations.

Mikel becomes the fourth summer signing for the Potters as stated on the club’s website.

VANGUARD

