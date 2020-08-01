Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Lagos to reopen worship centres August 7

worship centres
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Worship centres in Lagos State have gotten the green light to reopen from August 7 Vanguard reports.

Announcing the directive at a briefing on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and on Sunday, the 9th of August for our Christian worshippers.”

More details shortly…

