Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Gunmen kill Bauchi assembly member, abduct wives, child

On 8:52 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen, Kwara, AdamawaBy Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command has confirmed the killing of a member representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili confirmed on Friday morning that the member was attacked and killed by the yet to be identified suspected gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Dass.

He said that though the aim of the attack was yet to be ascertained, the gunmen are suspected to be armed robbers who invaded his house last night abducted  two wives and one year old child after killing the House member.

READ ALSO:Gunmen kill, cart away bodies in Rivers community

He added that a team of Police led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer has mobilized to the area to commence immediate investigation into the crime.

More details later….

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!