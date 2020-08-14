Breaking: Gunmen kill Bauchi assembly member, abduct wives, child

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command has confirmed the killing of a member representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili confirmed on Friday morning that the member was attacked and killed by the yet to be identified suspected gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Dass.

He said that though the aim of the attack was yet to be ascertained, the gunmen are suspected to be armed robbers who invaded his house last night abducted two wives and one year old child after killing the House member.

He added that a team of Police led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer has mobilized to the area to commence immediate investigation into the crime.

More details later….

Vanguard

