Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: FG postpones International flights to 5th September

On 6:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from U.S. in 6th special flightBy Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government of Nigeria has on Thursday postponed the international flights scheduled to commence today 27, 2020, to 5th September, 2020.

Disclosing this on its verified twitter handle, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria, said it apologizes to Nigerians over the recent development.

READ ALSO: Flight ban violation: Impounded plane’s crew quarantined in Lagos

“Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

Details later

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!