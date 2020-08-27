Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Government of Nigeria has on Thursday postponed the international flights scheduled to commence today 27, 2020, to 5th September, 2020.

Disclosing this on its verified twitter handle, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria, said it apologizes to Nigerians over the recent development.

“Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.#PTF on COVID-19#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/obihvYTKRV — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) August 27, 2020

