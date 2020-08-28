Chelsea signs free agent Thiago Silva

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea Football Club has completed the signing of one of the big names in world football with Thiago Silva joining on a one-year contract, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

His signing follows the addition on Wednesday of Ben Chilwell to the squad and continues the long tradition of top Brazilian players gracing the pitch for Chelsea. Malang Sarr also joined this week and will be on loan in 2020/21.

Looking ahead to his new challenge, Thiago Silva said: ‘I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

‘Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

ALSO READ: Malang Sarr joins Chelsea from Nice

‘Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.’

Thiago Silva has been acknowledged as one of the world’s most accomplished and successful defenders over the past decade, winning silverware in Brazil, Italy, France and at international level, in addition to a long list of individual honours.

As well as being blessed with pace and strength that make him a formidable opponent on the ground and in the air, being affectionately nicknamed ‘The Monster’ by the Brazilian and French press, the 35-year-old has the composure and technical ability to play the ball out from centre-back and a wealth of experience at the highest level of football. He has captained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and the Brazilian national team.

All those qualities were on display when he helped the French side reach the Champions League final for the first time last season. He earned further praise for leading a valiant defensive effort against Bayern Munich in his last match for PSG and became the first Brazilian to captain a team in a Champions League final.

Source: chelseafc.com

Kindly Share This Story: