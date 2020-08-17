Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Barcelona sack Quique Setien as coach

On 7:42 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Setien
Barcelona’s Spanish coach Quique Setien reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Rafael Marchante / POOL / AFP)

Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien as coach, the club confirmed on Monday, with Ronald Koeman the frontrunner to be his replacement.

ALSO READ: Barcelona officials to meet Monday with Setien to be axed

“The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team,” Barca said on Twitter.

Setien was only appointed in January but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.


VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!