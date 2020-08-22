Boy, 16, arrested for stealing woman’s 14 pants

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

A 16-year-old boy, (name withheld) has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing woman’s 14 pants.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report by Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street, Ayetoro.

The statement added that the victim reported at Ayetoro police station that at about 6 am of Tuesday 18th of August 2020, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pants, but while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the pants.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the report, the DPO Ayetoro, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested”.

He added that “a search warrant was executed in his dwelling house and another 14 used woman pants were recovered there.

“He has confessed to the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him.”

Oyeyemi added that effort was on top gear to get his so-called accomplice arrested.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

