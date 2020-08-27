Black Philanthropy Month ends with Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

August 29th, 2020 will commemorate the end of a thoroughly impactful Black Philanthropy Month with Reunity™️ The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit to celebrate the African Union’s Decade of the African Woman, and launch a global effort to encourage funding of innovative, social justice, health and economic development initiatives for post-COVID recovery in African-descent communities.

Black Philanthropy Month officially launched August 1st with the Black Giving and Beyond Summit followed by an African kickoff on the 4th & 5th of August. With over 40 exceptional speakers and 100s of participants from more than 35 countries, the Black Giving and Beyond Summit generated engaged discussion and new ideas to promote equitable racial justice and Covid-19 recovery funding for Black people worldwide. The platform also achieved the goal of moving beyond talking to action with key stakeholders refining the 12-point New Black Funding Principles that have emerged from the Summit proceedings so far.

Rounding up the Black Philanthropy Month will be Reunity™️ The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit.

Produced by The Women Invested to Save Earth (WISE) Fund, Reunity™️ is a global community, rally and revival of Black women funders and innovators from philanthropy, social impact investing and venture capital designed to build diverse Black women’s networks, learning, energy, and spirits as they lead the social justice movement while working and caring for families, especially in the uniquely stressful conditions of the pandemic recession’s impact on our communities.

Also read:

“Although often unheralded and invisible, Black women are the backbone of their communities’ social change innovation. A one-day virtual summit, Reunity is designed to honour, rally, coach and revive the very stressed Black and African-descent women, who create a better future through their philanthropy, social investment, venture capital, volunteerism, activism, and caregiving” says Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland, Reunity™️, Black Philanthropy Month and The WISE Fund Founder.

Reunity™️ 2020 keynote speakers include Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland, Founder Black Philanthropy Month, PAWPNet, Reunity™️, and The WISE Fund; Kwanza Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, SUPERCHARGED Initiative; Natalia Kanem, MD, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund; Reverend Canon Nontombi Naomi Tutu, The Episcopal Church; Caretha Coleman, Chairman, Dignity Community Health; Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar Minnesota, District 5, 116th US Congress; Trista Harris, Founder and CEO, FutureGood; Christal Jackson, Founder and CEO, Head and Heart Philanthropy; Salome Lemma, President and CEO, A Thousand Currents; Latanya Mapp Frett, President and CEO, Global Fund for Women; Nompumelelo Mungi Ngomane, Author, Everyday Ubuntu and Susan Taylor Batten, President and CEO, Association of Black Foundation Executives.

Reunity™️ 2020 will engender hope, foresight, community, learning, new relationships, and wellness among diverse Black women, as we are all called to lead new social, economic and environmental justice movements everywhere in these very stressful times. The 12-hour event includes stress management coaching by wellness educator, Sherrell Moore-Tucker, author of Meditate Like a Boss. Reunity™️ ends with a #WISEWomenUnited #BlackJoy celebration, a virtual dance party led by renowned @DJRedCorvette aka Carmena Woodward, Co-Founder, and COO of the Women Sound Off Music Festival.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: