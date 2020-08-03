Be agents of change, C & S leader urges Christians

Kindly Share This Story:

…as church unveils 50th anniversary logo

By Oayinka Latona

THE Chairman/General leader of C & S Movement Church, Surelere District, (Ayo Ni O), Apostle Sunday Korode has stressed the need for Christians to be agents of change in their various communities.

According to him, the world would be a better place for all if Christians would function as the salt of the earth and the light of the world through their good works and activities.

Korode gave the admonition through the church District General Secretary, Apostle George Ogunleye during the logo unveiling and commencement of the activities to mark the golden jubilee of the church at the church headquarters in Surulere, Lagos.

On the theme of the anniversary: ‘Great is thy faithfulness’, Korode said God has been good to the church since its inception, adding that the church’s journey from the beginning till now has been a long and tortuous one.

Chairman, anniversary committee, Apostle Festus Ajani, said there are series of spiritual programmes and activities lined up for the golden jubilee.

Ajani explained that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the events will be streamed live on different social media platforms.

