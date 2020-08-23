Breaking News
Translate

#BBNaijalockdown2020: Praise has been evicted

On 7:58 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

#BBNaijalockdown2020: Praise has been evicted

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise has been evicted from the 2020 edition.

Praise’ eviction was announced by Ebuka Uchendu during the live show on Sunday.

Four housemates; TrickyTee, Vee, Wathoni and Praise scored the least votes from fans this week.

As has been the season’s style, housemates were called to decide who would be evicted out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2020: Kaisha gives reasons for her eviction

Praise Nelson is a certified Latin ballroom expert and has won some competitions to the credit of his dancing career.

In 2015 he won the K-Pop World Festival in South Korea, he featured at a national dance competition and got himself a third position.

One of his biggest achievements in life is winning the 2015 Pop World Festival Changwon in South Korea,

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!