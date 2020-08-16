Vanguard Logo

#BBNaijalockdown: Kaisha evicted

By David Royal

Kaisha has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

This was announced by Ebuka Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Kaisha whose full name is Aisha Umaru is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state.

Fourteen of the housemates were nominated for possible eviction but Kaisha was among the four housemates that had the least number of public votes.

Other housemates that had the least number of votes were Wathoni, Neo and Trikytee

As announced by Ebuka on the first night of eviction, the fates of the least voted housemates are dependent on their fellow housemates who are to pick two out of the bottom four for possible eviction.

