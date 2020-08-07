Breaking News
Bayern’s Flick ‘totally understands’ Thiago’s Premier League desire

Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick
Bayern Munich’s head coach Hansi Flick attends a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur at the clubs training ground in Munich, southern Germany, on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says he can “totally understand” why reported Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara would want a move to the Premier League.

Thiago is out of contract next year and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last month confirmed the midfielder will leave the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool are said to be eager to sign the former Barcelona man, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Spain international.

Bayern boss Flick suggested a switch to England is more likely for the 29-year-old and expressed his disappointment that he wants to depart.

Flick told Sport1: “I can understand when a player is concerned.

“Thiago played in Spain for FC Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich.

“If he wants to try again in the Premier League now, I totally understand. But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something.

“That’s why I would like, as a coach, to have him on the team for the next few years, but that’s life. It would go on.”

Thiago has claimed seven successive Bundesliga crowns, four DFB-Pokal titles, two DFL-Supercup honours and the Club World Cup trophy since arriving from Barca in 2013.

Bayern face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Saturday and hold a 3-0 lead from the first encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Fotmob

Vanguard

