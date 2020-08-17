Bayelsa Election Tribunal Ruling: Ex Gov Dickson urges calm

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Diri remains Gov until Supreme Court decides

The immediate past Governor òf Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged Bayelsans not to be perturbed by the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the state Governorship election on Monday.

He described the judgment as a temporary setback which does not in law affect the status quo until appeal processes are exhausted.

The former Governor said in a statement by His Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Monday that the PDP and the Government would appeal the judgment.

He stressed that there was no vacancy in the Bayelsa Government House as Diri remains Governor until a final decision on the issue was reached at the Supreme Court.

Chief Dickson urged Bayelsans to go about their lawful duties without any disturbance because of the judgment on the suit filed by the Advanced Nigerian Democratic Party against its purported exclusion in the election by INEC.

He said, “I urge Bayelsans to remain calm. They shouldn’t misinterpret what took place at the tribunal today.

“The judgment is a temporary setback which does not have any effect on the status quo until all processes of appeal are exhausted.

“There is no vacancy in the Bayelsa Government House. Diri remains Governor until the Supreme Court decides.

“Of course what this means is that the PDP will appeal this decision.”

