Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as Setien’s replacement

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as head coach after the sacking of Quique Setién on Monday evening.

Setién was dismissed after just seven months in the hot-seat, following their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich over the weekend.

The 61-year-old was told at a board meeting yesterday that his services would no longer be required, and the Blaugrana have acted quickly to hire his successor.

“Ronald Koeman will be the new manager of Barcelona,” club president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed on Tuesday. “He will lead the project.

“We bet on Koeman because of his experience, and that he believes in the Barça philosophy.”

Koeman takes charge after leaving the Netherlands national team job, which he had been overseeing since 2018.

The former Everton boss is a legend at Camp Nou, having scored the goal that won Barcelona their first-ever European Cup back in 1992.

