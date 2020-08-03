Breaking News
Attacks: 5 killed, 14 missing in Nasarawa village

Police…Police vows to fish out monarch’s killers

By David Odama

NO Fewer than five persons have been killed and 14 others reported missing in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State following attack by gunmen who invaded   the community.

It was gathered yesterday that over 12 houses were razed by the invading gunmen during the attack.

The bandits, numbering  over  20, invaded  the community on July 27  shooting  sporadically leaving  five persons dead  and  14 others  still missing  as a result of the invasion..

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler  overseeing  the community,  the Ohimege Opanda, Usman Abdullahi  said the  gunmen came into the community at about 10.30pm shooting indiscriminately. He said, ‘‘About 10.30pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons. They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are speaking.”

He however commended Governor Abdullahi Sule when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents.

The monarch urged the security to increase their efforts in securing the community.

Earlier, Governor Sule had commiserated  with the monarch and the people   over the attack.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

Meanwhile, the Police in Nasarawa State have vowed to unravel   the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Obere.

It will be recalled that Obere was murdered by gunmen last Friday.

Public Relations Officer in the state,  Ramhan  Nansel, yesterday  said in Lafia that the command would not rest  until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced, urgiing members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to  the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

