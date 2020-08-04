Breaking News
Translate

At least two dead as suicide attack hits Mogadishu

On 10:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

At least two people died and a third was injured in a suspected suicide bombing outside a restaurant in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu.

The blast occurred at the entrance of the Lul Yemeny restaurant after a man was prevented from entering the building, according to police.

At the scene, police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said:

ALSO READ: Viral Video Castigating Buratai: Uncertainty over health status of detained Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini

”A vigilant security guard for the restaurant stopped the suicide bomber from getting inside the restaurant. The bomber (then) suddenly blew himself up outside of the bar as you can see.”

An eye witness said there were two bodies after the attack and that a third person was taken to hospital.

The restaurant, close to Mogadishu port, is popular with security officers and government officials who work in the nearby area. They are regularly targeted by Islamist militants. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!