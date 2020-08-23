Appointments: Group in Oke-Ogun laments marginalisation, begs Makinde to stick to promises

Kindly Share This Story:

…wants ALGON leadership zoned to Oke-Ogun

By Adeola Badru

AN Oke-Ogun political movement, ‘Oke-Ogun Lo Kan’ (OOLK) has asked Governor Seyi Makinde to stick to his promises to be fair to all zones of the state in his appointments to offices in the state.

The group, in a statement signed by its coordinator, Bayo Ogundiran and made available to newsmen on Sunday, pointed at the recent appointments made by the governor to the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, in which they said the present Commissioner for the Ministry, Barrister Bayo Lawal, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and the Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr Yemi Aderibigbe all came from Ibadan zone.

They, however, sought the governor’s backing for an Oke-Ogun person as the next Chairman of the state’s Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

Ogundiran said: “We know our governor to be fair in his ways to people, especially in the allocation of resources to zones as well as infrastructural projects, but when you look at the Ministry of local government and its Commission, you will see that it is an Ibadan affair.”

“The newly-appointed Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary and the Chairman of the Commission are all from Ibadan, we are not really embittered, our governor is not the type that takes a side, we are sure that these appointments were made for a reason, though not spread.”

“The local government is the closest to the rural people, through the Ministry, they feel the impact of government most, we call on the governor to support our illustrious sons in his party to lead the ALGON, that is the only way to make up for the lopsided situation in the ministry now.”

The group, however, said its members would continue to work for the success of the governor and the ruling party in the state.

