APC plotting poll cancellation in Edo, not ready for election ― Wike alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu ingrate, not Obaseki

Urges police to use Edo poll to regain integrity

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is not ready for the governorship elections in Edo State, noting that the APC was working to ensure cancellation of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Wike, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, further stated that the Governor of the state and Candidate of PDP, Godwin Obaseki, was not an ingrate as claimed by the former Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and candidate of the party, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, noting that the latter duo are ungrateful individuals.

Wike in Port Harcourt, while reacting to issues raised during the Edo State APC campaign last week, stated that APC was only targeting to cause violence in the polls to make INEC stop and cancel the election till November when Obaseki’s tenure would elapse.

ALSO READ:

The campaign chair, while calling on police and other security agencies to use the poll to rebuild their tarnished image said: “We have enough intelligence on what they want to do with the security in the election, but we will scuttle it.

“Police is supposed to use Edo State election to clear their name and regain the confidence of the people.

“APC wants to do so, so that there will be enough violence in the election. Like the Chairman of INEC has said that the election will be stopped if there is violence. They want to cause violence so that the election will stop.

“They are not interested in the election so that INEC will stop it and then wait till November when Obaseki’s tenure will end. It is a calculation that they do not want the election to hold because Edo people are tired of the lies from Oshiomhole.”

Wike said Oshiomhole has been decimated at APC national office and that he wants to fall back on Edo State, urging people of the state to resist the perceived third term agenda of the former governor.

He said: “Obaseki is not an ingrate, rather it is Oshiomholethat is fighting him (Obaseki) and his boy, Ize-Iyamu that are ingrates.

Wike, however, stated that it was high time that Nigerians begun to vote people of character and moral standing into power other than those who profess performance.

“Character must be one factor that everybody must consider in this election. It should not be based on performance because anyone can perform in the office.

“One thing that should be important in our elections is character and Obaseki has it. Ize Iyamu was charged to court by this APC government for corruption. Now they are saying he has not been proven guilty. There is no fight for corruption anywhere, all we have is witch-hunting,” Wike declared.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: