APC jealous of Secondus popularity- PDP

…Says justification of military for election comments shows APC is dead

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the fixation on its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC shows that the party is simply jealous of his soaring popularity and acceptability by many Nigerians.

This is as the party also noted that the attempt by the APC to justify the military for election comments of President Muhammadu Buhari shows that the ruling party is dead.

The party stated this on Monday in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The major opposition party in the land while noting that the responsibility of a political party is to engender civic participation in a free, fair and democratic environment, however lamented that same has been violated by the ruling party since 2019.

“Rather than allow President Buhari to take to corrections and leave a legacy of a truly democratic electoral process, the unelected and wobbling leadership of the APC is whining over the soaring popularity and gains achieved by the PDP under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus as our party’s national chairman.

“The PDP mocks APC leadership for living in delusion in their vacuous claims that the PDP is losing support under Prince Secondus, when it is on record that Nigerians have continued to abandon the APC and returning to the PDP enmasse, given the manifest failures of the APC and its government.

“Perhaps, the APC, in its hallucination has forgotten that it is public knowledge that under Prince Secondus, the PDP’s popularity and acceptability had soared while the APC had become a derelict, rudderless and bedevilled by bitter internal wrangling, endless backstabbing as well as incompetent, corrupt and detestable leadership.

“APC might want to be reminded that under Prince Secondus, the PDP took back the leadership of the National Assembly and went ahead in the 2019 to recover seven states from the stranglehold of the APC before the Supreme Court judgment on Imo state governorship election.

“The recent return of Edo state to the PDP is a further testament of Nigerians’ rejection of the APC and its leadership, a feat achieved under Prince Secondus.

“It is also public knowledge that majority of Nigerians were on the side of the PDP in the 2019 Presidential election, which however went the other way due to heavy manipulations and use of brute force by the APC.

“For a national chairman that achieved this record in a space of three years, only a jaundiced and confused party like the APC will say Prince Secondus has performed below expectation.

“It is therefore laughable that the APC, which cannot even boast of a substantive leadership, and whose famished broom has long scattered, would try to equate itself with the PDP,” the statement read in part.

The PDP further condemned President Buhari’s recent remark that the ruling party could have deployed the military to scuttle elections in some states in 2019 if it wanted, describing the comment as unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate that instead of joining other well-meaning Nigerians in rejecting the undemocratic comments of President Buhari, the APC, being dead to its conscience, chose to support draconian and underhand methods of election,” it added.

Vanguard

