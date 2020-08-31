APC hails new Executive, Legislative, Party Consultative C’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the constitution and inauguration of the Executive/Legislative/APC Consultative Committee.

The party in a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said the committee would ensure good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level Agenda and the nine people-focused priority areas which he said the administration is currently focusing on.

“With the constitution of the Consultative Committee, all hands are on deck to ensure the achievement of the administration’s drive to among others, improve access to quality education, affordable health care, build a thriving and sustainable economy, create jobs, enhance social inclusion and poverty reduction, diversify the economy, expand and improve critical infrastructure, fight corruption, improved governance, ensure social cohesion and security for all, among others.

“The calibre of deserving personalities chosen as members of the consultative committee speaks to the seriousness of the President in ensuring synergy, cooperation and functional relations between the executive, legislature and the APC and the governing Party. Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries as this will translate to the delivery of dividends of democracy and fast track the implementation of the administration’s policies and programmes that will positively and directly improve a lot of citizens”, the party stated.

President Buhari had on Monday in Abuja presided over the inauguration of Executive/Legislative/Party Consultative Committee which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN.

Other members are Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives; Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Governor of Yobe State/Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee; Mai Mala Buni; Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Majority Leader; Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, House Majority Leader; Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

