Anglican bishop appoints Olowola as commissary

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Okene, Kogi-Sate, His Lordship, The Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Isezuo Onsachi, has appointed Meka Olowola as Bishop’s Commissary, effective 24th of July 2020.

According to a statement by the Anglican Communion, as commissary, Olowola, a communication specialist, would serve as the bishop’s official representative and exercise ecclesiastical jurisdiction in Lagos.

By this episcopal mandate, Olowola becomes an official of the Diocese and a member of the Diocesan Board and Synod.

The letter of appointment signed personally by Onsachi said: “There is a crucial need for dedicated brethren joining hands with the Master-Jesus and the Bishop, who is the chief missioner of the Diocese, to make the gospel of greater impact to the land, building on the good legacies bequeathed to us by our forebears.”

The letter read in part, “By constitutional provision as a diocese, the bishop is required to prayerfully seek resourceful and spirited individuals and appoint them as commissaries, who serve as Bishop’s Representatives in any part of the world. This is necessary because he has global pastoral responsibilities to his parishioners and friends spread abroad beyond his immediate see and he would require their cooperation and services as the need arises.”

Meka Olowola, the church said, is one of the leading communications specialists in Africa with over 23 years of experience.

An alumnus of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Olowola also holds certificates from Harvard Business School for Sustainable Business Strategy and Colorado State University, America, for Change Management.

He is currently the Founder and Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, a branding and advertising firm and the Executive Chairman of BuzzDigital, a social media and digital marketing company.

He is a member of the Board of CSR-in-Action, a non-profit for the promotion and unification of Corporate and Collective Social Responsibility in West Africa.

He also serves as Chairman of Project Light International, a global initiative dedicated to helping the financially challenged market men and women; Chairman, Advisory Board of the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit a youth conference-centred on innovation and entrepreneurship; and Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Window of Intervention Educational Foundation (WOIEF), an NGO dedicated to helping the academic pursuit of brilliant indigent children from primary to higher institution.

Meka also sits on the boards of Mission Enablers Africa, an agency dedicated to advancing the kingdom of God on earth by funding missions; and Asido Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to optimal mental health in Africa.

He is a devout Christian, using his talents, knowledge and scope of influence to advance the Gospel of Christ. Meka is happily married with four beautiful children.

