Amechi felicitates with Ibori at 62

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director of Liquefied Resources Limited LRL, Engr. Tony Amechi, has congratulated the former governor of Delta, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, “the Odidigborigbo of Africa” on his 62nd birthday anniversary, describing him as the founder of modern Delta State, in particular, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

The industrialist made this known in a statement released to newsmen, where he extolled the virtues of the Oghara-born politician and publisher who turned 62 on Wednesday, August 5, noting that Chief Ibori’s records and political sagacity remains unbeaten in every sphere of life be it: politics, social and business circles.

He therefore joined the entire world and the host of heaven to celebrate “the man with a large heart.”

READ ALSO: Nestle Nigeria CEO leaves as Wassim Elhussein takes over

Engineer Amechi described the former governor as a colossus, whose feat will forever remain indelible in the annals of Delta State politics, adding that Chief Ibori took the mantle of the leadership of the oil-rich Delta State at a critical stage in our political life, when Asaba, the state capital was like a hamlet but within a short while, turned the erstwhile bank of the River Niger small village into a metropolitan city and has been growing in leaps and bounds till date.

Going down memory lane, Engineer Amechi said, it’s on record that the former governor was in the vanguard of the movement that brought pressure on the Federal Government, under the auspices of resource control, to ensure that equity and justice is done to the “goose that lay the golden egg”.

“Together with other compatriots he championed this goal with high enthusiasm and vigour.”

This, he noted, culminated into the 13% Derivation Fund from the proceeds of oil and gas, which the region enjoys today. That efforts by the ‘great Ibori’ then has redefined the story of the Niger-Delta region in Nigerian political history,” the LRL chief said.

According to Amechi, “How else do we celebrate a man that foisted peace amongst a multi-lingual state than to affirm that he has made his ‘glorious mark’ in the sands of time.”

He maintained that the verdict of history shall be kind to Chief Ibori, even as he prays for long and continued great life to the former Delta State chief executive, describing his as a mentor and builder of human resources.

Chief Ibori, according to the Ndokwa-born engineer, has been specially blessed to touch humanity noting that till date, there’s been no such politician in the Delta region with a broad mind and good heart like him.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the man who brought out the best from deltans across board than to say: Congratulations on his birthday as we join the entire world to pray for him and his household. He is a father of all and that much, we all appreciate.

“There is no gain saying the fact that Ibori’s life is an open book for all to read through, he is an epitome of excellence, role model to many, a man with a large heart, a good man who stands in for the best at all times. We pray God endow him with longevity.” Engr Amechi, who is also the CEO of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: