Ondo 2020: All set for Ajayi’s defection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Vanguard gathered that an elaborate reception is in the offing for the deputy governor of Ondo state as he defects to the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP on Friday.

National leaders of the ZLP from the national Secretariat and from across the country are expected at the ceremony billed for Akure, the state capital.

Committees according to an insider to Ajayi have been constituted to organise an hitch-free reception.

READ ALSO: Court stops Ondo Assembly from suspending lawmaker who refused to sign impeachment notice against Ajayi

The campaign posters of Ajayi littered the party-state secretariat and the state capital.

*** ZLP yet to agree on deputy governorship slot

A reliable source hinted Vanguard that pressure are being mounted on both the leader of the party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and the party’s candidate on the choice of the deputy governor.

No fewer than four party chieftains are jostling for the position.

The leaders of the party have decided to deliberate on the choice before next Tuesday, 18 August deadline given by INEC to parties to submit the final list and substitute its candidates if need be.

Those in the race include the former speaker of the state House of Assembly and former Works, Rt Hon Taofiq Olawale Abdusalam, another former Works commissioner, Gboye Adegbenro, former Woman Affairs commissioner, Simi Odunbaku are another former commissioners for Natural Resources, Alhaji Kassim Olanrewaju.

Vanguard gathered that the first three are in the forefront and any of them may be picked.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: