Aku-Uka links unresolved boundary adjustment to prolonged Jukun, Tiv Crisis

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masaibi Kuvyon II has linked the prolonged feud between the Tiv and Jukun to unresolved boundary adjustment in border communities.

The monarch spoke Monday through the Secretary of Wukari Traditional Council, Bala Useni before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government into the crisis between the Tiv and their neighbouring communities.

He pointed out that over the years, the problem of unresolved boundary demarcation in border communities of Taraba and Benue has been creating series of problems in the state.

The monarch who said he came to register his support to the work of the commission moreover urged the panel to come out with recommendations that would permanently put to rest the crisis.

Responding, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Kamai Bayanga Akaahs appreciated the Royal Father for finding time to visit the Commission.

He also assured of making out time to visit border areas ravaged by the conflict.

Vanguard

