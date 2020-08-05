Akin Alabi/NITT facilitates training empowerment program in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Inter-governmantal affairs, Honorable Akin Alabi has on Wednesday commenced the distribution of working tools and 30 days training for no fewer than five hundred tailors in Egbeda and Ona Ara local government areas of Oyo state.

Alabi commenced the distribution at an empowerment program held for tailors in the two local government areas which was held at the Kayoya Bus Stop, New Ife Road, Ibadan.

Alabi who currently represents Egbeda/ Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo state said that he took the step to donate the working tools because the tailors needed the materials.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain while speaking urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to make good use of the items which includes sewing machines and other tailoring materials.

READ ALSO:

Alabi while presenting the items to the beneficiaries said that two hundred and fifty tailors are to benefit from the empowerment program on Wednesday while another two hundred and fifty are to benefit on Thursday.

He urged the beneficiaries to make wise use of the items.

He said, “I remember when I was campaigning, I met different kinds of groups of tailors and I said that I will not forget them. I know that they are important, what they say is authentic.

“I know that many of them are in this business and they don’t have money and working tools. And I said that I will help them when I have the opportunity in Abuja. And I said that I will use the opportunity to benefit the tailors.

“We are here for empowerment of tailors in Egbeda/ Ona Ara federal constituency. The first batch, we are empowering 250 today and 250 tomorrow. We have trained them in latest techniques and development in fashion designing.

“This is in conjunction with Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology as one of the zonal intervention program for my constituency.

“I am advising the beneficiaries to make use of the tools, they should make use of them. We discovered that some people because they are hungry, they sell what they give them as empowerment tools, they should not do that.

“This is not the last one, we are doing this for only the tailors and 500 people are to benefit from this batch.

Some of the beneficiaries among whom are Adedapo Adekunle and Halimat Olaniyan lauded the lawmaker for the gesture. They all commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: