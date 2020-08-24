Agribusiness: Hon Idagbo hails Gov Ayade over agro-industrialisation strides

Kindly Share This Story:

Promises support for developmental efforts

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The member representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo, at the weekend, hailed the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, over agro-industrialisation strides achieved under his administration.

Idagbo who is Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring, made the commendation based on the change of narrative in the State commonly referred to as civil servants’ State to an Agribusiness Hub by the Governor with massive industrialization mechanism put in place.

The federal lawmaker also threw his weight behind the Governor along with his constituents including those in Obanliku Local Government Areas as well as those living in Calabar.

He also maintained that the Ayade-led administration has demonstrated political will in the development of the State’s economy, which is visible in sectors like agriculture and agribusiness.

“The Governor has done very well in the area of agro industrialization which will ultimately decouple the state from dependence on federally allocated revenue and set it on a path of financial independence.

“The Governor, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade had also appointed many young people into government, giving them the opportunity to contribute to governance and development and also providing food on the table”, he said.

According to him (Idagbo) there is no one perfect and as such perfection could not be the yardstick for measuring the achievements of Ayade and that he is trying within the limit of the resources accruing to the state which is one of the lowest allocations.

He was also at the Ayade Industrial Park in the State during his visit to his constituency to see for himself the governor’s achievements in the area of industrialization, which he acknowledged various industrialization efforts made by the Ayade-led administration, and said has promoted Nigeria Content Development initiative

He also urged the Federal Government to support the Governor’s effort on the agro industrialization agenda if the nation must achieve the Nigeria Content vision.

The industries he visited include the Cross River Garment Factory, the Seeds and Seedlings Multiplication Factory, Calachika which processes chicken for export, the Calavita, the noodles factory, and the Feedmill all located within the Ayade Industrial Park.

Vanguard

