ONDO DECIDES: Aggrieved former Ondo deputy gov, Olanusi on board for Akeredolu, dissolves Unity Group

…Ondo APC now one party with one structure – State chairman

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE over three years frosty relationship between the former Ondo state deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been resolved.

Olanusi is the chairman of the Unity Group in the All Progressive Congress in the state and had paraded an array of governorship aspirants who were against Akeredolu’s second term.

The former deputy governor who for the first time in over three years will appear in solidarity with the governor formally dissolved the group and merged it with the mainstream of the party in the state at a stakeholders meeting held in Akure, the state capital on Sunday.

With this latest development, all the tendencies against Akeredolu second term ambition within the party in the state have joined his campaign train.

He joined other leaders of the party including governorship aspirants at an enlarged stakeholders meeting which was attended by leaders of the party especially governorship aspirants who resolved to work for the victory of the party’s candidate, Governor Akeredolu.

Akeredolu while addressing the meeting paid glowing tributes to the altruism of the aspirants and urged all leaders and members of the party in the state to work for the success of party in the governorship election.

The meeting was held to approve the reconciliation efforts embarked upon by leaders of the party shortly after the governorship primary election which produced Akeredolu as the party’s candidate for the election.

The meeting had in attendance the governor, his running mate in the election, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa; two past Deputy Governors in the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo; former National Vice Chairman of APC in South-West, Chief Pius Akinyelure; governorship aspirants, present and past legislators at all levels; federal, state and local governments appointees with party officials at the state , local governments, wards and units levels.

Akeredolu who specifically lauded his co-contestants for positively yielding to the reconciliation moves he embarked upon said they have displayed exemplary leadership.

He noted with satisfaction the resolve of all leaders to work assiduously as one indivisible party with one united purpose and sole mission of winning elections to remain in government.

Akeredolu said the new spirit within the party must not for any reason dwindle but continue to soar high.

The governor urged all the party faithfuls to work hard to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

He pointed out that the election must be used to justify the popularity, strength and acceptability of APC in the state.

Akeredolu also used the occasion to appreciate the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for standing by the party when some of their colleagues opted for anti-party activities.

He reeled out the scorecard of his administration across infrastructural deliveries, facilitation of various industrial hubs, reconstruction and remodelling of schools, reawakening of abandoned projects by the immediate past administration, giving premium to healthcare delivery, employment of citizens and giving priority to welfare of workers’ and pensioners in the state.

The State Chairman of the Party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin said the highpoint of the reconciliation is that APC under his leadership would henceforth be one party with one structure and common purpose for its members, without the existence of any form of groupings.

Adetimehin lauded the healthy relationship between the administration of Governor Akeredolu and the party leadership and hinted on the commitment of the governor to personally finance a befitting party secretariat in the state.

Governorship aspirants at the meeting pledge their loyalty to the party and announced the collapse of their structures, offices, men and resources to the successful prosecution of the Akeredolu-Ayedatiwa ticket.

Vanguard News Nigeria

