Agediga commends Okowa over riverine communities’ transformation

The Executive Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ( DESOPADEC) Amb. Shedrack Agediga has commended the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts in changing riverine communities to modern towns.

Agediga who disclosed this during the commissioning of the Completed modern town hall at Sokebolou, Market stalls at Odimodi, concrete landing jetty at Okrika, Completion/furnishing of Cottage Hospital Agolomo, Radio House Sokebolou, 3 bedroom Bungalow at Egrangbene, Completion of Pere Guest House / Palace Interlocking at Isaba, Doctor/Nurses quarters at Naifor-gbene in Riverine Communities by Desopadec noted that the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa care toward the riverine communities worthy of emulation.

He stated that Desopadec projects are of value and more projects in riverine communities will be completed.

“I am excited about the commissioning of projects in our riverine communities.

The people must be commended for the cooperation given to Desopadec.

The Delta State Government will always attend to the needs of the riverine communities through the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( DESOPADEC).

The efforts of our state Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa at changing riverine communities to modern towns need to be appreciated.”

Speaking further, Agediga seeks Oil companies partnership at complimenting the State Government efforts at developing riverine communities.

“The continuous development of the riverine communities is paramount to Desopadec and of course we can’t do this alone without the partnership of oil companies.

“We need more impacts on the lives of our people in the riverine areas; this is achievable when there is peace among the People.

“Our people must embrace peace for the betterment of our communities “.

