Again, Boko Haram invades Borno, destroys telecom mast, other facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists on Monday invaded Magumeri Local Government Headquarters of Borno state and firstly razed down the only functional Telecommunications mast before setting ablaze other infrastructural facilities.

Just last week, some terrorists invaded surrounding communities of Magumeri and displaced hundreds of farmers and herders, after killing 6 other with an unspecified number of fleeing residents sustained gunshot injuries.

Magumeri is north and about 40km drive from Maiduguri the state capital which has witnessed series of Boko Haram attacks including the abduction of Oil Exploration Workers and staff from the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri, on a mission around the shores of the Lake Chad Basin.

Vanguard Correspondent gathered from fleeing residents that the insurgents invaded the community at about 4 pm, while the military airstrike engaged them, but to no avail, as the insurgents succeeded and infiltrated the Council Headquarters which make it difficult for the airstrike to engage the terrorists amidst innocent civilians.

Member Representing Magumeri, Gubio and Kaga federal constituency, Hon Usman Zannah, in a telephone call confirmed the fresh infiltration of Boko Haram in Magumeri Council.

He said, “Yes I can confirm to you that at about 4 pm today (Monday), some heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists attacked our communities in Magumeri, and when the military airstrike was deployed to repel the attack, the insurgents succeeded and infiltrated the Council Headquarters.

“It is unfortunate that I don’t have details of the attacks, because, the terrorists razed down the only functional Telecommunications Mast which made it difficult to communicate with my people.

“My prayer is that Allah (God) in His infinite mercy will protect our innocent civilians against any harmful attacks from the insurgents.

“Just last week, many of my people living in surrounding villages of Magumeri Council Area were attacked and now displaced, after looting their foodstuff and domestic animals.

“In last week attacks, we also lost many of our people who were killed by the insurgents, as others sustained various degrees of injuries,” Hon Zannah stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: