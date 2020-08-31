Breaking News
Africa Fintech Foundry appoints new Head

Daniel Awe named new Head of the Africa Fintech FoundryThe management and board of Access Bank PLC have announced the appointment of MrDaniel Awe as the new Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF).

According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment toadvancing technological innovation in the African banking sector.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe said, “We are excited about Daniel’s appointment as we strongly believe that he isthe right  person  to lead Nigeria’s   next wave of  financial technology disruption.

Since its inception, the AFF has created opportunities for African innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive. Daniel’s track record ensures that this developmental pattern will be strengthened.”Before   his   appointment,   Awe   served   as   a   Payment   Solution   architect   at   Access   Bank, leading the Channels Solution Delivery Group.

He has spent the better part of the last 15years innovating and creating cutting edge e-Payment platforms in the financial sector. Awe is equipped with a wealth of experience around leadership, management, technology strategy,   customer   experience   transformation,   design   thinking,   solution   architecture, enterprise   capability,   and   depth   of   knowledge   to   identify   and   nurture   innovative opportunities.

AFF is an Access Bank initiative that aims to nurture, fund, and accelerate the growth of FinTech startups in Africa through its mentorship and accelerator programmes. Fast-tracking the   growth   and   maturity   of   startups,   AFF   has   facilitated   the   delivery   of   market-relevant solutions, organised digital conferences to foster innovation and thought leadership, while also leading in the provision of greater access to financial services to the financial excluded across the continent

